Brian MacLeod to Speak at the Antigonish Men’s Prayer Breakfast in November

Antigonish businessman Brian MacLeod says he intends to explore the difference between religion and faith and how the two intermingle at the Antigonish Men’s Prayer Breakfast next month

MacLeod, the president of MacLeod Group Health Services will be the guest speaker at the breakfast, set for November 18th at St. Ninian Place. MacLeod and his family are active members of their church; he chaired the capital campaign for St. James United Church a few years ago. MacLeod says his faith began at a young age.

MacLeod will speak on How Does Faith Inform my Life; Why I Really Need It.