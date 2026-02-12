Bridge the Bauer Fund-Raising Campaign at 80 per cent of its Goal

The Bridge the Bauer Campaign is making good progress. The campaign, for a retrofit and fire compliance and for a programming bridge fund at the Bauer Theatre on the St. FX University campus has set a goal of $500,000.

The Managing Director of Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish, Caleb Marshall says they have reached 80 per cent of their goal, closing in on $400,000 raised.

Marshall says it’s a remarkable achievement in such a short period of time.

Marshall says one way supporters can contribute to the campaign is this week’s “Love U2” Tribute Concert Fund-Raiser Friday and Saturday night at the Immaculata Auditorium.

The concert is a co-production with Antigonish Peforming Arts series; the concert series sponsor is Highcrest Enterprises.