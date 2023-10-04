Bridgewater’s LaHave River Credit Union to Merge with East Coast Credit Union

The LaHave River Credit Union in Bridgewater and the East Coast Credit Union are merging.

East Coast Credit Union president and CEO Ken Shea said the recent vote by members of both credit unions involved 3,100 ballots cast by East Coast Credit Union members and 400 cast by LaHave River members.

The official amalgamation date is expected to be January 1, and the LaHave River Credit Union will afterwards be known as the LaHave River branch of East Coast Credit Union. Shea said there is still some work left to be done before hand, but they have regulatory approval.

Following the merger, the East Coast Credit Union will serve more than 45,000 members from 19 locations, including a digital branch, in communities across Nova Scotia, with approximately $1.3 billion in assets.