Brierly Brook Resident Frustrated with Provincial Environment Officials on the Antigonish Solar Garden

A Brierly Brook resident says he is frustrated with the Department of Environment when it

comes to the proposed Antigonish Solar Garden.

Ed Gillis, whose property is adjacent to the solar garden property, said the DOE is turning a blind eye to rules and regulations in the name of a green project. Gillis said he is also frustrated with the Town of Antigonish and the Alternative Resource Energy Authority or AREA, who he says have been less than transparent.

Last week, Shannon Long, communications officer with the town, said there was some water leaving the site of the project with the significant rainfall over the fall, noting some sediment water was entering Wright`s River.

Gillis said there was a major release of silt laden water into the river, which he estimated to be at around 160 thousand gallons in less than an hour, about two weeks ago.

Trying to get answers to his concerns has been a battle, said Gillis.