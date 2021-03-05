Broadband Upgrades completing Round One, Round Two Planning Underway in Antigonish County

McCarron says work on round one Broadband upgrades are nearing completion, and planning is underway for communities in round two. Upgrades to high speed internet are progressing well in Antigonish County. Warden OwenMcCarron says work on round one Broadband upgrades are nearing completion, and planning is underway for communities in round two.

McCarron says that once round two is complete, the county expects close to 99 per cent of addresses in the municipality could hook up to the new service. McCarron says the county will then review to determine if any areas were missed and pass that information on to Develop Nova Scotia.