Brophy to go to the IIHF Female Global Game in Calary

Antigonish Bantam A Bulldogs Hockey Player Mary Beth Brophy has been chosen to represent

Nova Scotia at the 2019 IIHF Female Global Game in Calgary on February 16th. The Global Game is a way to connect female players from around the world and promote female hockey. The Global Game consists of two teams from each country from more than 40 countries. Each country hosts a one hour game starting in New Zealand, until the final game in Canada. As one game ends, another will start, and the score is carried over from country to country.