Bruce MacKinnon Honoured to be Part of Canada Post Stamp Issue Commemorating the Nation’s Top Editorial Cartoonists

Antigonish native Bruce MacKinnon says he is both honoured and surprised to be included in a

list of Canada’s best. This week, Canada Post is unveiling a series of five stamps saluting the country’s top editorial cartoonists. Today, a cartoon of MacKinnon’s has been released in a new stamp.

MacKinnon, who draws for the Chronicle-Herald newspaper in Halifax, says proabably his most important experience in drawing editorial cartoons was his first gig, with the Antigonish Casket Newspaper.

Other cartoonists included in the stamp series are Serge Chapleau of La Presse, Brian Gable of the Globe and Mail, Terry Mosher of the Montreal Gazette and Duncan MacPherson of the Toronto Star.