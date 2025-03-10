Brycen Jenkins of Pictou County will be the Conservative Candidate in Central Nova in the Upcoming Federal Election

Pictou County native Brycen Jenkins is the Conservative candidate for Central Nova in the next federal election.

A welding inspector and real estate agent who has worked across Canada, Jenkins previously served as a volunteer firefighter, is actively involved in the Kinsmen Club and the business advisory committee for New Glasgow, and was the co-president for Pictou County Ultimate.

When asked why he wanted to run for the Conservatives, Jenkins said his parents raised him with the ideal of being the change you want to see. He said his political journey started when he was in high school, noting Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was the first politician he met. Jenkins knocked on doors for Houston`s re-election campaign in 2017 and his leadership campaign in 2018. As for the federal side of things, Jenkins said he saw Liberal policies make life harder for Canadians and wanted to be part of the solution.

He said his long-term goal would be to help turn Nova Scotia from a have-not-province to a have-province.