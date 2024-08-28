Listen Live

Bud MacInnis to Seek Antigonish County Council’s District 3 Seat in October’s Municipal Election

Aug 28, 2024 | Local News

Bud MacInnis announced his candidacy for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s District 3 for the October 19 municipal election.

An Ohio West resident, MacInnis previously worked for Co-Op Farm Services, and served on the board of directors for two housing co-operatives in Antigonish, and was a representative with the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation. In 1995, he became manager for the Antigonish Arena, a job he held for over 26 years. 

Now serving as the technical director with the Recreation Facilities Association of Nova Scotia, MacInnis said some of his focus items, if elected, will include growth, infrastructure, disaster preparedness, recreation and cell coverage. He said he wants all districts to work together so the municipality continues to be the great place it is today. 


