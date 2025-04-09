Budget Deliberations underway with Municipality of the County of Antigonish

Antigonish Warden Nicholas MacInnis said work on the county`s budget is underway.

He said there are a number of projects on their capital budget, adding they also recevied some larger requests over the winter. Instead of deciding on those in-council, MacInnis said council chose to move those items to their budget deliberations where they can review them based on all of the other expenses they have to incur.

As for some of the larger requests, he mentioned a request from the Antigonish Sno-dogs for financial support for a trail groomer, a request for funding from the People for an Antigonish Recreation Centre for a needs assessment and facilities utilization study, as well as an upcoming tourism strategy.