Build Nova Scotia Appears before CRTC to Talk about Improving High Speed Internet and Cell Coverage in the Province

Build Nova Scotia made a presentation to the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) on Monday asking for help in improving high speed internet and cell coverage in the province.

The Nova Scotia government created Build Nova Scotia in 2022 with the objective of expanding telecommunications infrastructure in the province. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said the presentation took place in Ottawa, noting he understands this is the first time a provincial government appeared before the CRTC.

The idea behind the presentation was to stand up for consumers, said MacMaster, noting the CRTC has the ability to regulate the telecommunications industry.

MacMaster said the decisions the CRTC makes impact the decisions made by telecommunications companies. He said there are not a lot of such companies in Nova Scotia as it’s largely rural, so competition can’t be relied on to ensure fair pricing and good service.