Building Permits Up in Municipality of Pictou County

The Warden for the Municipality of Pictou County says there are a number of factors leading to a spike in building permits in the area.

A story posted to the municipality’s Facebook page states the county issued double the amount of building permits so far this year when compared to the same time frame last year. All told, the county issued 75 permits, 12 of which were for new homes.

Robert Parker, warden for the county, said it’s surprising to see in some ways, particular with the price of building supplies.

Other factors, said Parker, include the local drive for high speed internet, people looking for larger places as working at home becomes more common.