Bujold, Provo named St. FX Athletes of the Week

A star hockey forward and point guard are this weeks Athlete of the Week at St.FX. Sarah Bujold of the X-Women hockey team scored two goals on Saturday and

played solid on Sunday for a pair of weekend wins. , Sarah is currently fourth overall in AUS scoring with 15 points on the season.

On the hardcourt, Davonte Provo was player of the game twice this past weekend. Provo had 16 points in Friday’s win, and another 20 on

Saturday. He is currently averaging 9.3 points/game and 4.7 rebounds/game.