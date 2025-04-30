Bulldogs Coach Reflects on Don Johnson Cup Win, Colton Ellis Called up by St. Louis Blues

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are Maritime Champs.

The Bulldogs took home the Don Johnson Cup over the weekend, thanks to a 3-2 overtime win in the final over the Cap Pele Knights, with Will MacKinnon notching the winner 47 seconds into overtime.

The Bulldogs went 2-2 in round robin action before taking on the Capstone Colts in the semi final. The Bulldogs, who fell to the Colts in the Nova Scotia Junior B league championships series, exacted some revenge with a 3-2 double overtime win to punch their ticket to the finals.

Head Coach Donnie Grant explained they also fell 6-3 to the Colts in the preliminary round but their focus going into the semis was to keep moving forward. Grant called it one of the best hockey games he’s been around.

Grant called the championship win a great way to end the season. He said the team will announce its award winners next week.

The St. Louis Blues called up local hockey player Colten Ellis from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

Ellis will be the third goalie for the Blues as the Thunderbirds recently wrapped up their season.