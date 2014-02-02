Burger Week Returns to Antigonish March 18th to 25th

Food fans will have a chance to try some tasty burger offerings from March 18-25 during Antigonish’s Second Annual Burger Week.

Organizer Shandra MacMaster said there are 15 participating restaurants this year, and each will either feature a burger throughout the week or make an exclusive burger for the event. Area residents can get punch cards at participating restaurants or at Antigonish Town Hall, then turn in the punch cards for a chance to win gift cards from the participating restaurants.

Last year was the first year for the event, which raised around $6,000 for the Antigonish Communty Food bank and local SchoolsPlus programs. This year they are hoping to raise even more money. More information can be found on the Antigonish Burger Week social media pages.