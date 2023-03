Antigonish Burger Week starts this week.

There are 13 restaurants participating, with $2 from every burger will go to the Antigonish Community Food Bank and local SchoolsPlus Programs.

Organizer Shandra MacMaster said the event is brought to the community by Nish Eats and Food For Thought Software Solutions. It is the first burger week for Antigonish since 2017.

Burger week runs from today until April 3.