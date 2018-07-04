Burrill says Province’s Move to Centralization a Concern with Nova Scotians

Nova Scotia NDP Leader and Halifax Chebucto MLA Gary Burrill visited Antigonish on Wednesday,

taking in the Highland Games Street Fair, meeting with residents, and toured the Royal Canadian Legion CACL facility.

When asked what he’s been hearing from the Nova Scotians he’s talked to since province house closed up shop for the summer, Burrill said people are unhappy with the current government’s trend towards centralization and pointed to the dissolving of regional health and school boards as examples.

Burrill said the NDP feels Nova Scotia is a place of various and diverse regions, noting anyone who thinks a solution to health care systems that works the French Shore is going to work in Antigonish doesn’t understand the province.