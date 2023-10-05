Listen Live
This National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, we invite you to watch “Finding Our Way Forward, Together.” This animated short by legendary Indigenous musician, activist, and Academy Award winner, @BuffySteMarie, and Anishinaabe artist @blakeangeconeb. #DoSomething
Due to mechanical issues, Bus 358, driven by Lorne Teasdale taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School & St Andrew Junior School is travelling one hour late on its route.
Town Notice:
Please note that Town Hall will be closed Monday, October 2, 2023 in observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Town Hall will return to normal municipal operations Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Mulgrave Planning a Different Option for Halloween, with des...10:39 am | Read Full Article
Halloween will look a little different this year in Mulgrave. Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said instead of the tradition door-to-door trick or treating, children in Mulgrave will head to designated spots to pick up treat bags. He said organizers are setting up potentially three zones including the Mulgrave Fire Hall parking lot, the Town office […]
Search continues for 78-year-old Derek Kruger of Port Hawkes...10:16 am | Read Full Article
RCMP say they are continuing their search for 78-year-old Derek Kruger of Port Hawkesbury who was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at an Antigonish gas station on September 29th. At around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP were called to a report of an abandoned vehicle on a logging road in Greenfield, Colchester […]
All Fall Sports Varsity Teams at St. FX University listed in...10:43 am | Read Full Article
The undefeated StFX Football team sits in the fifth spot in this week’s USPORTS top 10 rankings. The X-Women cross country team is also ranked 5th, while the mens’ cross country team is 10th. The still undefeated STFX X-Women soccer team is currently ranked seventh in the national poll. The X-Men soccer team entered the […]