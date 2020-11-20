Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The province has announced new restrictions as five new cases of COVID-19 are announced in the province's Central Zone. http://bit.ly/2IMzE5f
Province announces Restrictions as COVID-19 Infections Rise3:50 pm | Read Full Article
Due to a rash of COVID-19 cases in the Halifax Regional Municipality, the government is adding restrictions in the municipality and province wide. The province announced new restrictions on gathering limits and social circles in urban and many suburban areas of Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Hants County. Nova Scotia saw 16 new cases […]
Five New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:43 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and wellness announced five new cases of COVID-19 today, bring the provincial total of active cases to 28. The new cases are in Central Zone. One was reported last night – a close contact of the Auburn Drive High School case. Another case is also connected to a previously […]
Decision on AUS Winter Sports expected soon8:45 am | Read Full Article
The head of Atlantic University Sport says they hope to announce a decision on the winter sport season sometime next week. Phil Currie, executive director for the AUS, said staff held discussions with the four health sectors in each of the Atlantic provinces for the proposed return to play framework. Currie called it a complicated process, […]