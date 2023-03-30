Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
New Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish Managing Dire...9:25 am | Read Full Article
Festival Antigonish and Theatre Antigonish have a new Managing Director; local musician and business leader Patrick McKenna. McKenna began his new role on March first. McKenna was born and raised in Antigonish, and recently returned home from British Columbia where he spent seven years as Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity. He has a […]
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says Pictou Lodge Closure...8:47 am | Read Full Article
Pictou Lodge will not be operational as the tourism season opens later this spring. Published reports say the popular resort’s General Manager Kate Surrett announced in an email that after a lengthy insurance process the current ownership has decided it cannot continue to run the business. A number of buildings at the resort were damaged […]
Garry Kell Wins Two Events at Atlantic Arm Wrestling Champio...3:52 pm | Read Full Article
A successful weekend for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill. Kell won two events; 1st in left and 1st in right in the para class. He also placed fifth in the 165 pound class. Kell was also awarded the Rick Pinkney Dedication Award. The championship had the largest field […]