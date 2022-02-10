Listen Live
LATE BUS: Bus 223, driven by Melissa Bona, taking students home from Richmond Education Centre/Academy, is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
We are thrilled to present this beautiful film, filled with heart and made right here in Nova Scotia (including Antigonish). Get your tickets before they're gone for "Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor".
🎟 at http://www.festivalantigonish.com/DAWN
Presented with support from @stfxuniversity
Inverness: Cabot Trail - North Mountain between Pleasant Bay and Big Intervale is now open.
New Census Data Shows Populations in most Local Municipaliti...11:42 am | Read Full Article
Many towns in northeastern Nova Scotia have seen declines in their populations, according to data released Wednesday from 2021 census. Two towns recorded gains in their population. Antigonish is up by 6.7 per cent to 4,656 residents, while New Glasgow is up 4.4 per cent to 9,471. Port Hawkesbury is virtually unchanged from the last […]
Recent Ice Storm and other ad Weather could have in Impact o...9:45 am | Read Full Article
A local maple producer says a recent string of bad weather, including the recent ice storm, could affect maple production for some time. Jason Haverkort, owner-operator of Haveracres Maple Farm, said his operation recently started tapping trees. Haverkort said the weather is left questions as to whether the operation should wait or to start, but […]
Sports Roundup – February 66:13 am | Read Full Article
Krista McCarville’s curling rink from Northern Ontario is off to the final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. McCarville battled back from a four-point deficit to steal a point in the extra end and defeat New Brunswick 9-8. McCarville will play the winner of today’s semifinal between Andrea Crawford and Kerri Einarson. Canadian R-J Barrett […]