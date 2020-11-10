Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Provincial Health officials say there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, all in the Central Zone. http://bit.ly/3pooPH1
Three New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia4:26 pm | Read Full Article
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say the new cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, the traveller is self-isolating as required. The other two are linked to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park in Halifax. There are now 18 active […]
Antigonish County Council enters into Development Agreement ...12:58 pm | Read Full Article
The county’s agreement with Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is official. Last night, Antigonish County Council hosted a public hearing before officially entering into a development agreement with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society regarding a property on Appleseed Drive. Warden Owen McCarron said council wanted to get things finalized in a timely manner so as to […]
Rugby’s Tashyla Tynes, Soccer’s Seamus MacDonald...8:46 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Rugby player Tashayla Tynes was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Tynes, a 2nd year Arts student from Halifax, has been the most consistent player for the X-Women over their series of intra-squad games. X-Men Soccer goalkeeper Seamus MacDonald was named the StFX Male Athlete of the Week. MacDonald, a 4th year […]