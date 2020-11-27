Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Lost : an iPhone 11 with black wallet case and many cards inside, last used at Walmart Antigonish. Call (902) 386-2567.
Bus 321 (driven by Tim McGrath) and Bus 348 (driven by Jason MacLeod) taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, St. Andrew's Consolidated School, and St. Andrew Junior School are travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
Nine New Cases of COVID-19, Province to Keep Borders Open to...5:09 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. All the new cases are in the Central Zone. One of the new cases is a student is at Bedford South School, a pre-primary to grade 4 school. The student is not in school today and is self-isolating […]
Province identifies nine new cases of COVID-193:13 pm | Read Full Article
There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say all the new infections are in the Central Zone. One new case, identified today, is at Bedford South School, a pre-primary to grade 4 school. The person is not in school today and is self-isolating. Public Health will […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to Shut Down Until after th...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has voted to suspend league operations effective Tuesday, December 1st at 12 midnight until the Christmas break is completed in early January. There was considerable discussion among League Governors as to whether the NSJHL should allow the Antigonish Bulldogs, Strait Pirates, the Junior Miners and the […]