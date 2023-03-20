Listen Live
New Housing Development Proposed for Port Hastings Area8:42 am | Read Full Article
A new company is looking to add more housing to the Port Hastings area. Last week, Independent Investment Nova Scotia hosted a project launch on an in-development 149 housing unit project in Port Hastings. Damian MacInnis, partner and project director of Independent Investment Nova Scotia, said they have 53 acres of land. Phase 1 of the […]
Pictou County Chamber of Commerce Celebrates its 40th Annive...8:20 am | Read Full Article
The Pictou County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 40th annual general meeting today at Glasgow Square Theatre. The event will celebrate the success of the last year as well as the support the chamber has received and been able to offer to local businesses over the past 40 years. Pictou County Chamber executive director […]
Sports Roundup – March 196:14 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS At the U-Sports Women’s Hockey Championship in Montreal, the X-Women got past Nipissing 7-3 in their consolation semi-final. Maggie Burbidge led the scoring with a hat trick for the X-Women. The team plays University of Toronto at Noon in the fifth-place game. U13AAA Provincials at Antigonish Arena: The Bulldogs have advanced to this […]