LATE BUS: Bus 372, driven by Sharon Deveau taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, and St Andrew Junior School, is travelling 15 minutes late.
A Pictou County man faces charges including assaulting a peace officer and impaired operation of a vessel following an incident over the weekend. At around 9 a.m. on June 15, Pictou District RCMP and Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers responded to a complaint near the Caribou Ferry wharf in Pictou County following an anonymous tip. Police and […]
It will be a wet start to the weekend. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of the province including Pictou, Antigonish, and Inverness Counties, saying a low pressure system will slowly cross the province on Friday and pass to the northeast of Nova Scotia on Saturday. Rain ahead of the system […]
Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis got some good news ahead of this weekend’s NHL draft. Ellis was one of five goalies selected to take part in the National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp Roster. Ellis played last season with the Rimouski Oceanic. The players will be split into two squads and will play four games […]