Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Please be advised that there will be a Sensory Sensitive section of the New Glasgow Fire Department Santa Claus Parade from Viola's Way to Jury Street in support of Autism NS Pictou County Chapter. Parade participants will be asked to turn off strobe lights and turn down music.
Bus 374, driven by Fred Smith taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, H.M. MacDonald Elementary School, and St Andrew Junior School is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
#nsschoolroad: Tk 4 (0004) to Brierly Brook (0450), Road Repair, washouts, road closed, reduced speed, be p... https://tinyurl.com/2jvocd6t
Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Launches a Holiday Shopping P...10:37 am | Read Full Article
The local holiday shopping initiative this year from the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is a Holiday Shopping Passport. Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the chamber, said the chamber handed out cards during the Christmas on Main event and the Santa Clause Parade last weekend. When shopping at participating businesses, resident with the cards will receive […]
Federal government to assist Charities and Non-Profit Organi...10:33 am | Read Full Article
Help is on the way from the federal government for charities and non-profits organizations hard hit as a result of several factors in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Ottawa has launched a $400 million fund. Fraser says the money will be distributed to these organizations through the Red Cross, the United […]
Basketball’s Katie Upham and Deon Ejim named St. FX At...9:56 am | Read Full Article
X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Upham, a fourth year student from North River, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In Friday’s 79-57 win at Dalhousie she scored 9 points and had 8 rebounds and 11 assists, breaking the STFX single-game assist record […]