New Glasgow Regional Police ask for the public's help in identifying the man who robbed a Convenience Store in Trenton, N.S.
Bus 442, driven by Val Richards taking students home from Chedabucto Education Centre and Guysborough Academy is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
The deadline for the Town's Community Grant Program has been extended to March 19, 2021. Applications will be due by 4:30 p.m on this date.
To download an application form, visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/community-grants-funding.html
Province Tightening COVID Restrictions in Halifax Area as Ca...2:01 pm | Read Full Article
With cases rising, including nine new cases today in the Central Zone, Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, announced today that tighter COVID-19 restrictions return tomorrow to parts of HRM and neighbouring areas. Starting at 8 am Saturday, new restrictions will be in effect in areas of HRM up […]
St. FX to be site for Vaccine Clinic3:07 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX will be the site for Antigonish’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic. Vaccines will be given in the MacKay room in Bloomfield Centre, beginning March 15th. It’s part of the province’s vaccine strategy that will see residents aged 80 and older receiving the first doses. It’s expected that the entire vaccination roll-out will take at […]
Patti-Anne Tracey of X-Women Hockey and X-Men BasketballR...10:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from hockey and basketball. The St. FX Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward and Antigonish native Patty-Anne Tracey. Tracey, a fourth year Business student played a strong game in their recent 4-versus-4 game on Friday. Tracey has also been leading various community service initiatives […]