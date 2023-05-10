Listen Live
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says County Disappoin...9:52 am | Read Full Article
With federal boundary changes on the way, all of Antigonish County will be back in one federal riding. Late last month, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer, which was tabled in the House of Commons. In the next federal election, all of Antigonish County and […]
Antigonish County Council Reviews Several Facilities to Serv...9:18 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Council is looking at a couple of facilities to serve as dedicated emergency shelters Warden Owen McCarron said following post tropical storm Fiona, some of the things that were identified as needs in the community included having dedicated emergency shelters. McCarron said during Fiona, EMO quickly learned how the extended loss of power affected […]
Sports Roundup – May 76:01 am | Read Full Article
The Edmonton Oilers are returning home from Las Vegas with home-ice advantage in their second-round N-H-L playoff series after crushing the Golden Knights 5-1 to even up the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each scored twice for the Oilers. Game 3 is Monday night in Edmonton. The Florida Panthers and Carolina […]