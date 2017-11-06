Business Ability Banquet set for Thursday, Stephane Richer to Speak

The executive director of CACL Antigonish Jeff Teasdale says he’s looking forward to this year’s Business Ability Banquet. The event will be held Thursday night in the MacKay Room at St. FX University’s Bloomfield Centre. This year, the guest speaker is former NHL player Stephane Richer, who won Stanley Cups with Montreal and New Jersey.

Teasdale says last year’s dinner featuring Mental Health advocate Margaret Trudeau was their most successful yet. Teasdale says Richer’s message will also also be strong; about being a professional athlete while dealing with mental health issues.

The banquet will also include a presentation by the Park Bench Players. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased at CACL Antigonish.