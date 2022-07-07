Businessman and Philanthropist the late John W. Chisholm to be Inducted into the Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame Posthumously

The late John W. Chisholm, a local businessman who was a leader in Nova Scotia’s construction

industry, is being honoured by his peers. Chisholm is one of four inductees to the 2022 Nova Scotia Business Hall of Fame. Chisholm, founder of Nova Construction, received countless honours for his business leadership and philanthropy, including an honourary degree at St. FX University in 2011.

Other inductees include businessman Don Mills, former owner of polling firm Corporate Research Associates, now known as Narrative Research; Rustum Southwell, the founding CEO of the Black Business Initiative; and entrepreneur Mandy Rennehan, founder of Freshco, a retail maintenance business. An induction ceremony will be held at a gala in Halifax in November.