Businessman Joe Shannon and Family Donate $1 Million to Beinn Mhabu, the Mabou Campus of the Gaelic College

The Gaelic College’s campus in Mabou has received a large donation from Port Hawkesbury area businessman Joe Shannon and his family.

The family is contributing $1 million towards a number of initiatives at Beinn Mhabu. The funds

will focus on student and program supports such as guest lecturers, field trips, classroom equipment and recruitment. The Shannon family contribution will also establish an Artist-in-Residence program, bringing internationally-recognized artists to Mabou. The largest portion of the funding will go towards student scholarships with an endowment fund being created.

Students applying for the 2023-24 academic year are eligible for programming assistance of up to $8,500. Students can apply for funding at https://www.beinnmhabu.ca