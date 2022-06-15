Business Owner Speaks to Antigonish County Council on Proposed Consolidation

Antigonish County Council heard a presentation from local resident and business owner Mike Lynch regarding the proposed consolidation of Antigonish Town and County into one municipal unit.

During his presentation to council, Lynch said he was in favour of consolidation but has concerns about a lack of financial information about what consolidation will look like. After the presentation, Lynch said he doesn’t want a consolidation decision to be made based on a leap of faith. Lynch pointed to the CBRM, noting it had to consolidate. As for the case of Antigonish, consolidation has to be grounded in reasonable financial statements, he said, adding he would like to see a consolidated opening statement with assets and revenues.

Following the presentation, Warden Owen McCarron said Lynch made some very good points.