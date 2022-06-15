Business Owner Speaks to Antigonish County Council on Proposed Consolidation

Antigonish County Council heard a presentation from local resident and business owner Mike Lynch regarding the proposed consolidation of Antigonish Town and County into one municipal unit.
During his presentation to council, Lynch said he was in favour of consolidation but has concerns about a lack of financial information about what consolidation will look like. After the presentation, Lynch said he doesn’t want a consolidation decision to be made based on a leap of faith. Lynch pointed to the CBRM, noting it had to consolidate. As for the case of Antigonish, consolidation has to be grounded in reasonable financial statements, he said, adding he would like to see a consolidated opening statement with assets and revenues.
Following the presentation, Warden Owen McCarron said Lynch made some very good points.
McCarron said council is now waiting to hear back on a report from its consultants. McCarron said they will take information from the report, as well as information gathered through the community engagement process and council presentations, and build out some answers to the public’s questions.
McCarron said they haven’t firmed up an actual timeline for deciding on the process, adding it will likely be sometime in the fall. He noted they will have to wait for the consultants to come back with the report and review it before deciding on the best way to get the information back out to the community.