It's Groundhog day! Shubenacadie Sam did not see her shadow, signalling an early spring. (Government of Nova Scotia photo)
Whoa! No shadow to be seen through this storm! Can’t wait for early spring! Do storm showers bring spring flowers? #EarlySpring #StormDay #GroundhogDay2021
COVID-19 slowing local groups in Pictou County that receive ...10:42 am | Read Full Article
A Pictou County councillor is wondering how council should deal with an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday night’s meeting of council, a motion was passed to grant extensions for several municipal grants that have not been fully spent. Councillor David Parker asked if it would be possible for council to pass […]
Pictou County Supports Recommendations for extending Workers...10:37 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County is putting its support behind recommendations to expand Workers Compensation protections for firefighters. Currently, six types of cancer are presumed to be work-related for firefighters, and therefore entitled to benefits. In the last few months, the province and the Worker’s Compensation Board have consulted with fire services, who have suggested adding another dozen […]
Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St....9:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday. The male athlete of the week […]