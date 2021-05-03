Cabot Cape Breton and Keltic Lodge at the Highlands Mentioned as Among the Best Golf Resorts in Canada by Golf Digest

Two golf resorts on Cape Breton Island have made the list as among best in the country. Cabot
Cabot Cliffs, Hole 16 (Evan Schiller photo)
Cape Breton in Inverness and Keltic Lodge at the Highlands in Ingonish Beach were among six Canadian Courses mentioned as editors’ choices by Golf Digest for best resorts in Canada for 2021.
Cabot Cape Breton General Manager Andrew Alkenbrack says he’s pleased with the recognition.
Alkenbrack says its three courses, Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest will officially open on June first. The resort will open to female golfers exclusively May 30th and 31st in recognition of Women’s Golf Day