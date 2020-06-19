Cabot Cape Breton’s The Nest golf course to open in Late July

open a third course this season for preview play. Cabot Cape Breton says the new offering is a 10-hole par-3 short course called The Nest, designed by Rod Whitman and Dave Axland. Cabot Cape Breton’s General Manager Andrew Alkenbrack says the Nest is on the same site as Cabot Cliffs, perched on the highest point of the property, and offers some breath-taking scenery.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Found Dog on Braemore Avenue. Dog is brown, white and some black in colour. Contact the Dog Control Officer for the Town of Antigonish Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM - 902-870-7503 or email jpellerin@townofantigonish.ca
Happy Birthday Holly Henley, enjoy your day and the Tim's treats. Have an awesome one.
No New Cases of COVID-19 Reported12:13 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19. There hasn’t been a new case in the province reported since June 9th. That leaves the number of COVID-19 cases in the province to date at 1,061. There is one active case in the province, 62 people have died. Nine hundred and 98 Nova […]
Province Reports No New Cases of COVID-19, no New Infections...12:33 pm | Read Full Article
It’s another day of no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The number of infections to date of the virus remains at 1,061. There is one active case of the virus; 998 Nova Scotians have recovered from the virus. There are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of the […]
IWK 250 Unlikely to Run in July by Riverside International S...7:20 am | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway says they still don’t have a definite answer in regards to what the 2020 racing season will be, with organizers stating they had hoped to know by the middle of this month. A release from Riverside states with the IWK 250 being just a month away it’s unlikely it will happen in July, but […]