Cabot Cape Breton’s The Nest golf course to open in Late July

The operators of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses in Inverness are preparing to

open a third course this season for preview play. Cabot Cape Breton says the new offering is a 10-hole par-3 short course called The Nest, designed by Rod Whitman and Dave Axland. Cabot Cape Breton’s General Manager Andrew Alkenbrack says the Nest is on the same site as Cabot Cliffs, perched on the highest point of the property, and offers some breath-taking scenery.