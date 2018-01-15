Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links listed among the Best 100 Golf Courses in the World

The reputation of two premiere golf courses in Inverness continues to grow. A leading golf publication has placed both Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links among the World’s top 100 golf courses. In its latest rankings, Golf Digest has listed Cabot Cliffs as 9th best in the world, up from 19th last year.

Cabot Links is ranked 43rd, up from 93rd spot in the 2017 ranking.

Cabot Links General Manager Andrew Alkenbrack says reaction to the latest rankings has been immediate, with congratulatory messages and additional bookings to the resort for the coming season.

Golf Digest says Cabot Cliffs offers a variety, ranging from sand dunes in its southernmost holes to ocean cliffs to the north and bits of pine-lined Scottish Highlands in between. The publication says Cabot Links is not a natural links, but it plays like one, with muted dunes, austere bunkering and gentle, generous greens