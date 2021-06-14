Cabot Cliffs, Cabot Links and Cape Breton Highland Links named among the Best Golf Courses in Canada

Three Cape Breton golf courses have made an elite list. Golf Digest is out with its rankings of the

30 best courses in Canada this year. The number one course in the nation is Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, unchanged from last year. Its sister course in Inverness, Cabot Links is 6th, up one from 2020.

Also on the list is Cape Breton Highland Links in Ingonish Beach, ranked 16th in the country. That’s down three from last year.

One other course in Atlantic Canada is included in the rankings, The Links at Crowbush Cove in Morell, Prince Edward Island. Crowbush is 14th in the country, up two from last year.