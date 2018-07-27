Cabot Cliffs, Cabot Links and Highland Links listed in SCOREGolf’s list of Canada’s Top 100 Golf Courses

A leading Canadian golf publication has listed three Cape Breton Courses as among the best in the country.

Coming in at top spot in the rankings by SCOREGolf magazine is Cabot Cliffs of Inverness. Cabot Cliffs was also ranked in top spot in the last rankings two years ago. The magazine says Cliffs has it all, spectacular ocean side holes, holes through high dunes and on both high and low lands.

Cabot Cliffs’ sister course, Cabot Links finished fourth, also unchanged from its last ranking. SCOREGolf says Cabot Links is the purest golf experience in Canada with ocean views throughout the course and the elements largely determining its toughness on any given day. Highland Links of Ingonish came in 8th, a course the magazine calls pure genius with a routing that takes you from the ocean to the mountains, into a valley and back to the water again.

The only other Atlantic Canadian course in the top 100 was The Links at Crowbush Cove in eastern PEI, ranked 39th.