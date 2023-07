Three Golf Courses on Cape Breton Island have made a prestigious list.

Golf Digest has released their World’s 100 greatest courses.

Cabot Cape Breton’s Cabot Cliffs in Inverness is ranked 10th in the globe, while it’s sister course Cabot Links is 39th.

The third on Cape Breton to make the list is Highland Links, an 80-year-old course at Ingonish Beach at 94th.