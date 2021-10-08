Cabot Cliffs Golf Course Named the Top Modern International Golf Course by Golf Magazine

More accolades for the Cabot Cliffs golf course in Inverness. Golf Week magazine has named

Cabot Cliffs as the top modern International course. It’s sister course in Inverness, Cabot Links is ranked 11th.

Earlier this year, the courses made two other lists from Golf Digest. In May, Cape Cabot Breton was mentioned as editors’ choices for among the best resorts in Canada in 2021. In June, Golf Digest listed Cabot Cliffs as the best course in the country, while Cabot Links was ranked sixth.

Cabot Links opened in 2012, Cabot Cliffs has been fully operational since 2016.

Cabot Cape Breton’s latest offering, the Nest, a par 3, 10-hole course, opened last year.