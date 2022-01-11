Cabot Expanding to USA Market, Purchases Golf Resort in Central Florida

The developers behind the Cabot Links, Cabot Cliffs and The Nest golf courses in

Inverness are expanding again. Cabot is entering into the United States market by purchasing the World Woods Golf Course in Central Florida. It will rename the property Cabot Citrus Farms.

World Woods Golf Course, located in Brooksville, Florida is less than an hour north of Tampa. Cabot intends upgrade the property with a planned opening in 2023, renovating the existing two 18-hole courses, and a nine-hole par three course. There are also plans for a new clubhouse and practice facility, luxury accommodations, real estate, food and beverage offerings and amenities.

Cabot has two other golf resorts under development; in Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, scheduled to open later this year; and the other near Revelstoke, British Columbia, set for completion in 2023.