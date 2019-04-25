Cabot Highlanders Hire Jesse MacLean to Coach the Team for the Coming Season

The Cabot Highlanders Minor Midget AAA Hockey team has a new coach. He’s 23-year-old Jesse MacLean of Whycocomagh., who was assistant coach with the Nova Scotia champion Cape Breton West Midget AA Islanders this season and worked with the Dalbrae Dragons High School Hockey team.

The Highlanders will hold their Spring Identification Camp May 25th to 26th at the Antigonish Arena. All first and second year Midget players from the Antigonish, Canso, Cape Breton West and Strait Area Minor Hockey Associations are welcome.