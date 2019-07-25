Cabot Links Airport Won’t Go Ahead

The proposed airport project at Cabot Links in Inverness is on hold following the cancellation of a review by the federal minister of rural economic development. In a statement released today by her office, Bernadette Jordan says there currently isn’t enough information to demonstrate how the airport will “respond to Cape Breton’s needs.” Jordan says it won’t receive approval until a fresh proposal is submitted that can clearly demonstrate how the airport would improve the quality of life for local residents. The minister encourages the project’s partners to work together with the province and municipalities on a revised proposal that would clearly fit criteria laid out in the federal funding program. The mayor of Port Hawkesbury has expressed concerns about having another airport only an hour away from the Allan J. MacEachen airport. (Source: BN)