Cabot Links Golf Resort to Expand to St. Lucia; New Course to open in 2021

The Cabot Links Golf Resort has announced plans to expand its Cabot brand internationally.

The company says it will expand to St. Lucia in the Carribean and build a course it will call Cabot Point. The new resort at Port Hardy on the northern tip of St. Lucia will include many of the features that it’s known for with its Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs courses in Inverness. The course will incorporate natural features of the landscape, with seven holes playing along the ocean and every hole showcasing coastal views.

Cabot Point is designed by golf course architects Bill Coore and former Masters champion Ben Crenshaw. Coore and Crenshaw designed the Cabot Cliffs Course. The new Carribean course is expected to open in 2021.