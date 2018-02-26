CACL Antigonish and Antigonish Legion Pleased with Partnership in their New Building
CACL Antigonish and the Town’s Legion Branch are settling in to their new home, the former National Philatelic Centre on St. Ninian Street. The building includes
space for a legion museum and lounge, a conference room, a large hall that can be used for various functions including dances and weddings, a full purpose kitchen for baking and hosting events, space for small parties, print shop, wood shop and a café.
CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says there are a number of advantages the new building provides from its former location.
Antigonish Legion Manager Alex Cameron says the increased exposure of the new building has led to an increase in memberships. He says the new building also has a number of added benefits as well.
A grand opening of the building is expected in the spring