CACL Antigonish and Legion Continue to Enjoy Success in Their New Location

Business is going well for CACL Antigonish and the Legion in their new home. The two organizations settled into their new facility, the former National

Philatelic Centre in January. CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says they are gearing up for a busy summer, with only a couple of Saturdays open for bookings. Teasdale says the winter market has also been a great boost, exposing more local residents to their new building.

Teasdale says its Café is also gaining momentum. He says it’s a great training tool for program participants in transitioning to employment in the community.