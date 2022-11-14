CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says Social Enterprise Benefits from Local Business Support

CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says the social enterprise is fortunate to have

the support of the business community.

The CACL held its annual Business Ability Banquet late last week, which featured guest speaker Paul MacLeod, a vice president with Sobeys, who spoke about the positive contribution his company has had with hiring participants from CACL at their Antigonish store.

Teasdale says Sobeys’ support for CACL has been tremendous. Teasdale says a number of other local companies and agencies have CACL participants working for them.

Teasdale says there are more than 80 participants at CACL with 45 to 55 on site each day. More than 70 per cent are attached to employment in the community.