CACL Antigonish Festival of Trees Underway

An annual Christmas tradition in Antigonish Town and County is underway. The Festival of Trees was officially launched today. It's a CACL Antigonish fundraiser where 20 decorated trees and wreaths sponsored by local business are on display. This year, it's been moved to the new home of the CACL and the Antigonish Legion, the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre on St. Ninian Street. CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says seeing the trees on display is exciting.

Tickets for the Festival of Trees will be sold until 8 in the evening Monday to Saturday. Tickets will also be sold at a number of local businesses. The draw will be December 9th.

Teasdale says the Festival of Trees is the kick-off to a busy week, with the Grand Opening of the Social Enterprise Centre set for Friday.