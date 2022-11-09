CACL Antigonish Hosts Business Ability Banquet Thursday

CACL Antigonish is hosting the 6th annual Business Ability Banquet on Thursday evening. Paul

MacLeod, senior vice president of Sobeys Inc. will serve as keynote speaker.

CACL Antigonish executive director Jeff Teasdale said they bring in someone every year to speak about disability advocacy, noting MacLeod will talk about the affects of Sobeys hiring people with disabilities, and the positive impact on the company. Teasdale also noted Sobeys is a proud partner of the CACL, adding the company sells CACL products and hire from the CACL.

The event is set for Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Keating Centre. Tickets are available at the CACL Antigonish Cafe. For more information, please contact 902-863-5024.