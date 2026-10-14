CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund Asks Antigonish County Council for Support

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish heard a funding request for the CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund during last night’s regular monthly meeting.

CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund advisory committee member Donald Chisholm and CACL executive director Jeff Teasdale made the presentation, which included an ask of $50,000 per year for the next five years for a total of $250,000 from council. The fund is an endowment administered through the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia, with the goal of raising money to help maintain, expand, and promote residential and vocation programs with CACL. To date, the fund raised $1 million of its $3 million goal.

Following the presentation, Warden Nicholas MacInnis said council directed staff to look into the request.