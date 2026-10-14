CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund Asks Antigonish County Council for Support

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish heard a funding request for the CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund during last night’s regular monthly meeting.
Home of the Royal Canadian Legion Antigonish Branch 59 and CACL Antigonish, the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.
CACL Antigonish Legacy Fund advisory committee member Donald Chisholm and CACL executive director Jeff Teasdale made the presentation, which included an ask of $50,000 per year for the next five years for a total of $250,000 from council. The fund is an endowment administered through the Community Foundation of Nova Scotia, with the goal of raising money to help maintain, expand, and promote residential and vocation programs with CACL. To date, the fund raised $1 million of its $3 million goal.
Following the presentation, Warden Nicholas MacInnis said council directed staff to look into the request.
MacInnis said the plan is to bring it back to committee of the whole in two weeks. The warden called CACL a pillar of the community, with the services it provides, adding CACL Antigonish is a great institution and one of the most worthy recipients of funding he can imagine.
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Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.